Volunteers take action on litter in Eyemouth

A coastal clean-up and survey was organised in Eyemouth at the weekend as part of a community joined up action to free the town from litter.

The action on litter day counted with 104 volunteers that collectively managed to pick up 140Kg of rubbish from town and beach.

The event was organised by Sea the Change in partnership with other organisations such as Berwickshire Marine Reserve, Splash with support from many other local groups in the community such as Eyemouth Enhancement group, Eyerun, Walk it, North Sea Divers, Dive St Abbs, Berwickshire Connect Youth Group, Berwickshire Housing Association, Eyemouth Herring Queen and others

Additional to a coastal action on land and beach, another initiative organised by North Sea Divers heading up to the event, the Sea Lead Challenge – help remove lead from the sea bed, counted with volunteer divers collecting a total 105Kg of Lead fishing weights from the sea bed.

The Lead collected will now be exchanged, with funds raised going to the divers’ chosen organisations: Sea the Change and St Abbs Independent Life Boat.

Juliana Amaral, executive director for Sea the Change said that the event was more than a cleanup.

She said: “The litter collected was carefully catalogued as part of the Marine Conservation Society data collection survey.

“We are trying to build database so the information can be used to raise awareness of pollution and drive actions for change.

“Events of this kind are proof that people are keen to play their part to protect the environment.”

Among all litter collected, the worst offenders were cigarette butts, fragment of plastics, aluminium cans, tires, wipes and fishing gear.

An estimated 8 million metric tons of plastic waste flows into the ocean every year, according to Ocean Conservancy.

That is the equivalent of one dump truck full of plastic every minute, every hour, every day going into the ocean.

To get involved with Sea the Change or to volunteer to any of the partner organisations, contact Juliana Amaral or Alice Fisher on info@seathechange.org.uk.