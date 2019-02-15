Visit Berwickshire Coast brand launch

A major marketing project aimed at attracting tourists to the Berwickshire coast is being launched later this month.

The East Berwickshire Coastal Community Partnership (Eyemouth Harbour Trust, Eyemouth District Chamber of Trade and Eyemouth Museum) has successfully applied for funding from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund for the marketing project and the Visit Berwickshire Coast brand will be launched at an event being held in The Hippodrome, Eyemouth, on Wednesday, February 27.

Kirstin Ross, coastal community development officer said: “I am very excited to announce the launch of Visit Berwickshire Coast.

“With a rich history, culture, incredible landscapes and a wide array of adventure and activities, the Berwickshire Coast really does have so much to offer visitors to Scotland. Our campaign, including a new website, promotional videos and leaflets, will showcase the unique experience we offer to attract new visitors.

“There is a great momentum within the area with other exciting developments locally and regionally, including the See South Scotland campaign, and so there is great promise for the future of tourism along the Berwickshire Coast.”

The See South Scotland campaign was launched in October 2018 to promote the south of Scotland as a tourism destination to key UK and European markets, focusing on coastal and forest activities in particular. £500,000 of funding from the Scottish Government will target potential leisure visitors from domestic and international markets, encouraging them to visit the South of Scotland by developing online content, organising foreign press trips, partnerships and digital marketing campaigns.

A visitor survey by Jump Research for VisitScotland in 2015-16 revealed that two thirds of visitors coming to the Scottish Borders were attracted by the scenery and landscape and 30% visited Berwickshire’s beaches. Their lowest scores for satisfaction were with the provision of free Wi-Fi at accommodation.