Typhoon steals the (air) show

The RAF’s Typhoon multi-role jet headlines Scotland’s National Airshow at the National Museum of Flight, East Fortune on Saturday, July 27.

The delta-winged Typhoon will showcase its power and agility in a solo display and will be joined by Supermarine Spitfire, Hawker Hurricane and Avro Lancaster aircraft from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Renowned aerobatic display team, The Blades will perform synchronised rolls, twists, double tumbles and knife-edge spins, and the Aerosuperbatics wingwalkers return with their acrobatics and headstands while strapped to the top wings of two 1940s Boeing Stearman biplanes.

Aircraft making their debut include a 1966 Nanchang CJ-6 in the colours of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army as well as two de Havilland Chipmunk aircraft and two helicopters from the Army Air Corps Historic Flight - a Bell Sioux and a Westland Scout.

Other aircraft confirmed include an American P47 Thunderbolt Second World War-era fighter aircraft, a pair of Vampire jets, a Jet Provost training aircraft and a Douglas Skyraider, an American single-seat attack aircraft.

Steve McLean, general manager at the museum, said: “From fast jets and aerobatics to wing-walking and flypasts by incredible heritage aircraft from around the world, we’ve organised an awe-inspiring and inspirational line-up for Scotland’s National Airshow.”

Tickets are now on sale online - - nms.ac.uk/airshow - call 0300 123 6789, or at the gate. Early bird tickets until Thursday, July 11.

Members £18, concession (Over 60s, students with valid NUS or Young Scot card, unemployed with ID, disabled people) £16.50 9 carers of disabled people go free), child 5-15 years £8 (under 5s free), family (two adults, two children) £46. Adult £19, concession £17.50, child 5-15 years £9.50 (under 5s free), family (two adults, two children) £49. Full price (from 12 July and on the day): Adult £23, concession £20, child 5-15 years £11 (under 5s free), family (two adults, two children) £58. Parking £5, Programme £5.

Scotland’s National Airshow will also provide a host of entertainment on the ground, in addition to the chance to explore all of the National Museum of Flight’s attractions including its historic Second World War aircraft hangars, which are packed with exciting displays telling the stories of military and civil aviation over the past century.

Fifty years after Concorde first took to the skies, visitors will be able to step on board Concorde G-BOAA and can learn more about the aircraft’s fascinating story in the museum’s Concorde Experience.

They can also enjoy the family friendly Fantastic Flight gallery with its interactive exhibits and can learn about the fascinating story of the R.34 airship in the Fortunes of War exhibition. This year marks the centenary of the airship’s record-breaking double crossing of the Atlantic.