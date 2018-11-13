Two Berwickshire winners

The best of Borders business gathered at Springwood Park in Kelso recently, for the 2018 Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards presented by the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by The Royal Bank of Scotland.

It is the fourth year that the awards have been held and Malcolm Buchanan, managing director, Corporate and Commercial, the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “These awards have once again shown the wide range of fantastic businesses operating in the Borders.

Eileen Pheasant and Susie Upton collecting the prize for best manufacturer at this year's Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards.

“We’re delighted to have been able to play our part in recognising their success, and their future potential.”

There were ten awards categories, and Berwickshire businesses picked up two: The Learning Space at Gavinton won Social Enterprise of the Year; and winners of the Manufacturer of the Year was Eyemouth-based Jarvis Pickle.

Other Berwickshire businesses making the short list included Pearsons of Duns, Teh Allanton Inn, Laprig Valley (Greenlaw) and Redpath Recycling.