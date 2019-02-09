Tweed 1000 tapestry unveiled next month

A tapestry celebrating 1000 years of Berwick’s history will be unveiled next month by the Duke of Northumberland and the Earl of Home of The Hirsel Estate, Coldstream.

The Tweed 1000 project began in 2017, in readiness for celebrating Berwick’s 1000 year history as a Borders town in 2018. It was the Battle of Carham, which pushed the border between England and Scotland down to the Tweed, and marked out Berwick’s role as the border town it is known as today.

To mark this milestone in the town’s history a community project to design and create a town tapestry was started and is now completed.

Funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Tesco Bags for Help and a number of other local organisations, the creation of the tapestry reached out to all corners of the local community to create, in less than 12 months, a piece of community art that will be enjoyed by local people and by visitors for years to come.

The tapestry will be unveiled by the Duke of Northumberland and the Earl of Home on Monday, March 25, at 12 noon in Berwick’s new Visitor Centre on Walkergate, which will also be officially opened at the same time.

Chairman of the Tweed 1000 project, David Blackburn said: “We have been delighted by the success of the project and have been overwhelmed by the scale of public interest and support that we have received.

“We are thrilled that his Grace and the Earl of Home have agreed to unveil the tapestry. It is fitting that the heads of these historically important families will help us celebrate our project by acknowledging the unique role Berwick has had in the history of both England and Scotland.”

After the official unveiling community groups will get the opportunity to view the tapestry and the general public will be able to see it when the new visitor centre opens at Easter.