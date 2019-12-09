Overnight closure on the A1 at Cedar Café

Essential maintenance works will take place overnight on the A1 at Cedar Café from 8pm on Tuesday, December 17 until 6am on Wednesday, December 18.

To allow this scheme to take place there will be a full closure of the A1 carriageway both northbound and southbound at this location with a signed diversion route in operation.

For the A1 northbound, traffic will commence the diversion route at the north end of the Berwick Bypass and will be directed to turn left onto the A6105, Duns Road.

Traffic will proceed on this route for 14 miles through Foulden and Chirnside to Duns. From here, traffic will take a right turn at the mini roundabout to remain on the A6105 and will then be instructed to turn right, uphill, onto the A6112, Castle Street.

Traffic will continue on the A6112 for 9 miles through Preston and at Grantshouse will be able to re-join the A1 northbound.

The A1 southbound traffic will be diverted at Grantshouse to turn right onto the A6112 for Duns via Preston. Upon entering Duns, traffic will turn left onto A6105 and at the mini roundabout, will take the first exit to remain on the A6105 towards Berwick.

Traffic will travel through Chirnside and Foulden and upon joining the A1, traffic will follow the northbound carriageway briefly to the roundabout. From here, traffic will take the fifth exit to re-join the A1 southbound.

For destinations between Grantshouse and Berwick, traffic will be instructed to take the second exit at the roundabout onto the A1 northbound carriageway.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

For the current status of all road schemes click here

This scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, and Scottish Borders Council.

Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or via Twitter: @TrafficScotland