Another step forward for Reston Station reopening project

Plans to reopen Reston station on the East Coast Main Line in the Borders are firmly on the right track.

Network Rail lodged a request for a screening opinion on the project with Scottish Borders Council last week.

Last month, The Berwickshire News reported how residents inReston and East Linton received letters from Network Rail Scotland advising them of survey work and site investigation activity on railway land.

The survey work is now underway and is expected to be completed in early Spring 2020.

Having started at Reston, when the contractors finish their site survey work, they will move to East Linton and carry out the same site survey work there.

A station opened in Reston in 1846 and operated for more than a century before its closure to passenger services in 1964.

However, thanks to a long-fought campaign headed by Rail Action Group East of Scotland (RAGES), an agreement was reached between Scottish Borders Council and the Scottish Government regarding a station returning to the village.

Last year the Scottish Government stated it “remained committed to delivery of East Linton and Reston Station as early as practicable in the next railway funding period (April 2019 – March 2024)”.

The submission from Network Rail, says: “The proposal is for a new railway station at Reston to support the economic regeneration in the SEStran (South East of Scotland Transport Partnership) area.”

The station would also help accommodate growth and capacity issues in the Scottish Borders and assist regeneration and long-term sustainability in Berwickshire.

The outline plans for a new Reston Station include two 265-metre platforms, waiting shelters and ticket vending machines on each side of the railway.

A proposed 70-space car park will be located to the north of the railway on existing agricultural land, taking access from Reston Main Street.

A footbridge and associated lifts will also be installed to provide platform to platform access.