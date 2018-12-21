Tips to tackle winter blues

We are now past the shortest day of the year when the Scottish Borders had only seven hours and two minutes of daylight but if you are still experiencing the winter blues NHS Borders has the answer.

The Mental Health Foundation estimates that “winter depression” or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) affects one in 15 people in the UK and the Seasonal Affective Disorder Association advises people to: keep active; get outside; keep warm; eat healthily; explore light therapy; take up a new hobby; see friends and family; talk it through; join a support group and seek help.

Allyson McCollam, associate director of public health for NHS Borders said: “There are lots of ways to keep yourself well and our Six Ways to be Well in the Scottish Borders wellbeing guide has more ideas, information and local contacts (http://www.nhsborders.scot.nhs.uk/media/482985/wellbeing-guide-six-ways-to-be-well.pdf).”

Help can also be found at: Borderline (0800 027 4466), Breathing Space (0800 838587), Samaritans (116 123).