Tim admitted to Roll of Solicitors

Tim Taylor (solicitor and Notary Public with Hastings Legal in Duns) received his Certificate of Enrolment for admission to the Law Society of Scotland’s Roll of Solicitors. Tim attended Coldstream Primary School and Berwickshire High School, going on to study law at Edinburgh Napier University in 2007, and a post-graduate Diploma in Professional Legal Practice at the University of Edinburgh in 2012.

He is the founder and current chairperson of Scottish Borders Young Professionals, and was appointed to the Law Society of Scotland’s Property and Land Law Reform Sub-Committee in December 2018. Tim lives in Coldstream with his wife Lucy, and they are expecting their first child in June.

The president of the Law Society, Alison Atack (pictured), welcomed Tim and other new entrants to the legal profession at their Admission Ceremony at the Signet Library in Edinburgh.

Ms Atack said: “The solicitors being admitted today will be ready to help guide people through some of the most important events in their lives, whether that’s buying their first home or starting a brand new business.

“It’s not merely as individuals that solicitors are influential or respected as pillars of society. Our strength comes in being part of a bigger group, one that through collective knowledge, skill and diversity, is far greater than the sum of its parts.”