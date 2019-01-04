The Borders ScotArt symbol

A Highland cow with a rugby 7s ball is the choice of young people in the Borders for their #ScotArt symbol.

It is one of 14 #ScotArt wicker sculptures chosen by young people across Scotland following months of creative debate and discussion for Year of Young People 2018.

The #ScotArt sculptures were displayed on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile from December 19-29 then on Holyrood Park at the finale of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Torchlight Procession on December 30, for a spectacular finale to the Year of Young People 2018.

Young people across Scotland have been talking, debating and engaging with each other about what makes them proud of the region they call home and what one symbol best captures that pride through #ScotArt, the national youth engagement programme.

Following a creative workshop led by Borders #ScoArt Young Champion Rebecca Tait and young artist Regina Franca in Galashiels last month the region’s youngsters settled on the symbol they felt best captures the pride of their region.

Rebecca said: “The symbol for the Scottish Borders was designed by 15 young people from the region. We had so many fantastic ideas from unicorns, to the Eildon Hills, to the Borders railway.”

“In the end the group voted for their symbol to be a Highland cow with a rugby 7s ball on his head. The Highland cow represents the farming industry in the Borders and the rugby 7s ball symbolises the famous rugby tournaments that take place in Borders towns every summer.”