Support for cancer patients after their treatment

A service that provides one-to-one personal support to people with cancer to enable them to live as independently as possible is being embedded across the Borders.

A partnership of Macmillan Cancer Support, NHS Borders, British Red Cross and Scottish Borders Council will deliver the project as part of a joint national programme called ‘Transforming Care After Treatment’ (TCAT) which is funded by Macmillan to look at testing and spreading new ways of supporting people with cancer across Scotland after their treatment has finished.

Cancer is a life-changing experience which can affect all aspects of life and results in changes that can last long after treatment ends and people often don’t know where to turn for help.

Originally operating in the Peebles area the service, which is free of charge, provides tailored advice, information and support to people with cancer to help them regain control over their life.

The service works with the person, their family and friends to help them: focus on what is important to their recovery; build up emotional and physical strength; and help re-engage with friends and activities.

TCAT project co-ordinator Dawn Dickson said: “The original pilot has been so successful that people living with cancer across the Scottish Borders are now able to access the service. Many people who have finished their cancer treatment don’t know where to turn to. We are able to fill that gap by providing emotional support, advice or practical help.”