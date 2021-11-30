Storm Arwen: Residents face fifth night without power

Storm damage in Coldstream. Photograph by Michael Palmer.

Thousands of homes were left without power after 100 mile per hour winds battered Berwickshire overnight on Friday.

Two thousand people in the Borders, and around 500 in the Berwick area, are now facing a fifth night without power.

In an update issued this afternoon (Tuesday), an SP Energy Networks spokesperson said: “We apologise to all of our customers who have been affected by the damage, we understand the stress and inconvenience this has caused many households and we appreciate everyone’s patience whilst we continue to try to resolve the ongoing issues on the power network.

“Over the weekend, Storm Arwen brought winds of over 90mph and, as a result, that has caused some of the worst damage we have experienced in over 15 years and far worse than the previous ‘Beast from the East’ weather event.

“Currently in Scotland we have 2,000 still off supply in the Borders and 300 across Dumfries & Galloway. Berwick upon Tweed remains the worst affected, with around 500 off in that area alone.

“The time it is taking us to get our customers back on is reflective of the number of faults and severity of the damage to the network; where normally we would deal with one or two faults on a main line and be able to get a larger number of customers back on, we’re finding even with the line repaired, many spurs that feed in to it have been impacted by fallen trees requiring secondary repairs. This is slowing restoration times as we’re only able to reconnect handfuls of customers at a time.”

The firm said it was keeping in touch with vulnerable customers, organising hot food and drinks for them and providing other welfare services as needed.

Scottish Borders Council is also providing support for those without power with hot food and drinks available today as follows:

*Duns Primary School until 8pm

*Peebles - Food Truck, Kingsmeadows Road Car Park, from 2.30pm