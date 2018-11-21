Dunbar Trades Association, together with the Ridge, is hosting a festive, small business event on Saturday, December 1, to highlight the wide variety of retail and amenities on offer in Dunbar.

Take the day and explore Dunbar, its treasures, its history and its wonderful array of unique shops, each one with its own personality. Parking is free, in two long stay car parks.

From 11am-2pm in the Backlands (just off Dunbar High Street) you are invited to visit Santa’s Grotto, enjoy mulled wine and mince pies, listen to music and chat to local businesses. There is children’s face painting and of course Santa, Mrs Santa and their little helpers all on hand to make your day special.

The Dunbar Craft Studio is hosting a craft table, Dunbar Against Litter will tell you about the work they do to keep Dunbar free of litter and the Christmas lights will be sparkling.

Voted the best in Scotland and listed in the top five of the 2016 Great British High Street awards in the coastal category and shortlisted in the ‘Rising Star’ section 2018 Awards, Dunbar offers a unique range of shops.

Its Small Business Saturday event is supported by Community Windpower, whose BeGreen community co-ordinator, Anouska Woods said: “It is a fantastic initiative and will hopefully encourage people to use our High Street and support local businesses. Our team at BeGreen are proud to be part of Dunbar High Street and appreciate how much effort the DTA put into making Dunbar a fantastic place to visit and stay.”