shepherdess Suzie Vestri will be at the wool festival

The St Abbs Wool Festival takes place this weekend, Saturday, April 6, at Eyemouth Community Centre, 10am-4pm.

Over 20 craftsmen and women from across the Borders, East Lothian, Northumberland and Cumbria will be there with their array of materials and designs.

Organiser, Jennie Howes has done a series of interviews which can be found on the St Abbs Wool Festival facebook page.

“We asked our crafters to take us behind the scenes” she said.

“It’s clear that all the exhibitors at the festival are passionate enough about their wool-crafting not to let adverse working environments stifle their amazing creativity.

“Their work spaces range from back yards and cramped cottage kitchens and bathrooms through to purpose built, large sheds or converted rooms in their houses. In between these extremes you can add open hillsides, conservatories, verandahs and beach huts.

“Needless to say most crafters tell of their vast stores of raw materials; shelves, cupboards, boxes and bags of wool in various forms; fibres, yarns and textiles along with all the tools and equipment they need to create their wonderful work.

This year’s wool festival is hosting a group of Northumberland rag ruggers called Monday Matters.

“They’re keen to show off their work, “ said Jennie. “It’s not just rugs and wall hangings, you can make all kinds of household and decorative things using mainly recycled materials.

“There’s a group project to work on so come along, get involved and try your hand at rag rugging.”

“Our Swedish friend Marie Henderson is leading two workshops. One is Swedish braiding, the other is tablet weaving - a medieval form of braiding and a bit magical!” added Jennie,

“I recommend you follow us on the internet to book a place on a workshop or just to keep up to date with Wool Festival news. I’d knit you a newsletter but I’d have to spin too much yarn!”