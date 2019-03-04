Sea the Change host green cleaning workshop

editorial image

Representatives from Sea the Change community interest company were at Preston Village Hall running a ‘Green Cleaning Workshop’.

The event involved using cleaning methods and products with environmentally-friendly ingredients and procedures.

Courtesy of Crystal Rig wind farm community benefit fund the event was free to local residents and aimed to teach people about the natural and more environmentally-friendly alternatives that exist to modern cleaning supplies and the small changes everyone can make in the home.