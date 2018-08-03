Scottish Opera comes to town

Ayr’s Gaiety Theatre is one of the 17 venues that will be hosting Scottish Opera’s hugely popular Opera Highlights tour next month.

Four singers and a pianist are journeying the length and breadth of Scotland, and will be Ayr on Saturday, September 22.

Director Daisy Evans’ Opera Highlights features an operatic playlist from much-loved and lesser-known composers, curated by Scottish Opera’s head of music Derek Clark. It includes favourites from Mozart and Donizetti linked by new compositions by Scottish Opera Composer in Residence Samuel Bordoli, who was recently nominated in the ‘One to Watch’ category at the Sunday Herald Culture Awards.

Music director/pianist Jonathon Swinard is joined by Scottish Opera emerging artist soprano Sofia Troncoso, who will sing the role of Papagena in the company’s production of The Magic Flute next year; mezzo soprano Sarah Champion; tenor Richard Pinkstone and baritone Dawid Kimberg.

Director Daisy Evans said: ‘This evening of opera highlights conjures drama as the singers take us on a wild journey through betrayal, pain, misplaced love and home truths, revealing the intense world of opera piece by piece.”

Scottish Opera’s general director, Alex Reedijk, said: “Touring Scotland has been at the heart of what we do for over 30 years and Opera Highlights is the perfect show to take to smaller and more remote communities around the country as it truly has something for everyone.”