Scottish Government’s £85m funding promise to the region

The UK government is being challenged to match the Scottish Government’s £85m commitment to the Borderlands Growth Deal.

The Scottish Government is prepared to invest up to £85 million over ten years to drive inclusive growth across the region and fund economic development in digital connectivity, tourism, regeneration and skills.

Infrastructure Secretary Michael Matheson at the Findra clothing design hub in Innnerleithen, where he announced the Scottish Government would invest �85m into the Borderlands Growth Deal.

Announcing the commitment, Infrastructure Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Alongside the establishment of a new enterprise agency for the south of Scotland, and the activity being taken forward by the South of Scotland economic partnership, this investment will help to drive inclusive growth that delivers significant and lasting economic benefits across the region.”

“I call on the UK Government to match our financial commitment, over the same timescale of ten years, to deliver a package of transformational investment that will harness the region’s full economic potential.”

Background

As the first cross border growth deal of its kind, the deal will support a range of activity under priority themes proposed by the Borderlands Partnership.

The partnership brings together the five cross-border local authorities - Dumfries and Galloway Council, Scottish Borders Council, Carlisle City Council, Cumbria County Council, and Northumberland County Council.

The specific projects and activities to be supported will be announced over the coming months, as part of a Heads of Terms agreement, following detailed discussions with the UK Government on their investment in the deal.