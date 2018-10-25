Scott’s legacy inspires new lifestyle community project

A new community project to help people develop new life skills through gardening and outdoor activity is now underway at Abbotsford, former home of Sir Walter Scott.

The project, ‘Learning in a Heritage Landscape – Transforming Work’, is rooted in Scott’s passion for the outdoors and its health benefits and is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and LEADER, a European funding programme which supports rural community and business projects.

Working with the unique heritage landscape created by Scott, the project aims to offer new skills and inspiration to individuals and groups within the local community. This includes enhancing employability and life skills for young job seekers and adults experiencing long-term unemployment.

It will also provide opportunities for young people and adults with additional needs and mental health issues to engage with this inspiring local resource.

The project, which runs until October 2019, is also providing employment, with the appointment of a Gardens Heritage Engagement Officer and Seasonal Heritage Engagement Assistants, plus the provision of a Modern Apprenticeship in gardening.

Mary Kenny, the Gardens Heritage Engagement Officer, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to widen the scope of engagement for the local community, who will get to know Abbotsford through this project. “Scott wrote of the benefits of being in nature and the positive impact on his own health and wellbeing. He understood this for himself and believed in the effectiveness of fresh air and exercise in raising people’s moods and spirits. This aim lies at the root of this project, which will take place in the walled gardens and woodland estate that Scott created.”

As part of the project a new multi-purpose facility has been built, ‘The Bothy’, erected alongside Scott’s original potting shed, is to serve as workshop, potting shed and learning space. A new potage style ‘Herb Border’ has also been created in Scott’s kitchen garden as a learning and demonstration bed. Mary explained: “The plants in the Herb Border are edible, as well as having medicinal elements, and they all have strong history and stories. Oral storytelling was such an important love of Sir Walter Scott, so where better to bring this in but here at Abbotsford- a home built on stories.”