SBC won’t charge staff to park at work

Charges for workplace parking in the region will not be introduced by Scottish Borders Council.

The SNP-Scottish Greens’ agreed budget proposals include provision for councils to charge employers an annual tax for workplace parking spaces they provide. However, SBC leader Councillor Shona Haslam says they will not implement the tax, saying: “It is quickly becoming clear that this is a budget for the cities and not for rural communities.

“The SNP and Greens are seriously out of touch when it comes to living in rural Scotland if they ever think this could work here. I used Google Maps to find out how long it would take me to get to work for 9am using public transport – over seven hours with an overnight stop.

“It really is nonsense to think that we can introduce a car park tax when so little investment is forthcoming from the Scottish Government for public transport.

“Under a Conservative-led administration, we will not be introducing these taxes in the Borders.

Leader of the SNP opposition, Councillor Stuart Bell, conceded: “I don’t think it would be wise for Scottish Borders Council to introduce a workplace parking levy.

“We should let others experiment and learn about a workplace parking levy but we should leave it alone as far as the Borders is concerned.”