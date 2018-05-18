SBC ‘stolen’ laptops were sent to NHS Borders by mistake

Investigations by counter-fraud watchdogs have found 53 cases of erroneous or fraudulent council tax reductions in the Borders last year.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesman said: “In 2017-18, there were 129 unexplained cases identified as requiring further investigation. There were 53 cases where council tax discount was being claimed fraudulently or in error and, as a result, the council made a saving of £37,523 up to March 31.

One investigation showed that laptops thought to have been stolen from the council had in fact been sent to NHS Borders by mistake. Others led to the recovery of £650 due to an erroneous educational maintenance allowance claim, reclaiming homeless accommodation after discovering a tenant wasn’t homeless and the seizure of a fake blue badge.