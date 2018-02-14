SBC opposition budget

Scottish Borders Council’s SNP/Liberal Democrat opposition have produced their own 2018-19 budget which includes a £1.2m fairness fund to address rural poverty and isolation.

Two officers would work to ensure people are getting their full support over social entitlement and services.

Opposition parties working group leader, Heather Anderson, said “The work of the Fairness Fund will be evaluated at the end of the two-year pilot so we will know where best to target our resources and how best to reach those hardest to reach at the moment.”

Opposition plans also include: a £500,000 cleaner communities project to tackle dog fouling, littering, anti-social behaviour and inconsiderate parking; £2m investment in roads; adjusting the capital programme to free up £16m for the schools building.