SBC funds trade union work

Cash strapped Scottish Borders Council is forking out nearly £90,000 funding trade union officials.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, Scottish Borders Council revealed that it employs the equivalent of 5.5 full time staff to carry out

work for trade unions and that 33 staff carry out trade union duties on an ad-hoc basis.

Borders Conservative MP John Lamont is not happy about the situation, saying that trade unions have their own income streams and staff.

“At a time when public finances at the council are so squeezed, these figures will come as a surprise to many.

“It is correct that the public sector works closely with trade unions, and it may be appropriate for some public money to be spent on this, but forking out nearly £100,000 a year and allowing more than 30 members of staff time off for trade union work doesn’t seem like value for money.

“I’d hope that Scottish Borders Council will review these arrangements to make sure they represent value for money for taxpayers.