SB Cares to fill vacancies

SB Cares, the company that provides adult social care services on behalf of the council, has a series of recruitment events arranged over the next few weeks.

The company is keen to hear from people who are looking for a career caring for people in their local community and have vacancies across a range of services: home care, residential care and day support services for older people and people with a learning disability.

Comprehensive training is provided so previous experience is not essential.

The drop-in events are a chance to speak to staff from both SB Cares and the council’s HR department and the nearest events include: Thursday, August 23 at Rutherford Square, Kelso (6-8pm); Friday, August 24 at Lanark Lodge, Duns (5-7pm); Saturday, August 25 at Saltgreens Residential Care Home, Eyemouth (10am-12noon).

Managing director, Philip Barr, said: “More than 900 people are able to remain in their own home through our homecare service which makes an average of 15,000 visits per week. We also welcome 150 clients into our day services on a weekly basis and support another 150 with 24 hour care in our care homes.

“Through the provision of 45,500 pieces of equipment and monitoring of 1,750 individual personal alarms, we are able to support over 9,800 individuals to live more independently in their own homes.

“None of this would be possible without the dedication of our staff teams.”

Phone 01835 826700 for more information.