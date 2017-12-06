RNLI supporter’s BEM

Eyemouth lifeboat crew were on hand at the weekend to help one of their most hardworking fundraisers, Margaret Driscoll, celebrate being presented with the British Empire Medal.

The presentation by the Lord Lieutenant of Berwickshire, Jeanna Swan, took place in front of a packed crowd at Burnmouth Village Hall on Saturday, December 2.

Margaret has chalked up over 60 years of fundraising for the RNLI and this commitment alongside her dedication to community projects in Burnmouth, culminated in her being awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, earlier this year.

In 2010 Margaret was made an Honorary Life Governor of the RNLI in recognition of her fundraising efforts and commitment as a committee member for more than 60 years, 58 of them as secretary.

When Margaret, a former Post Office employee and founder member of Burnmouth Community Council, learned of the Honours List medal earlier this year she said: “It came completely out of the blue, very much a surprise and of course, I am absolutely delighted. I don’t know if I deserve this as over the years, you just do what you enjoy doing really.

“I will continue to raise funds for the RNLI and help the local community council in any way I can.”

“Congratulations Margaret, from everyone at Eyemouth Lifeboat Station” said a crew member as they joined Burnmouth residents to celebrate Margaret’s well deserved medal presentation.