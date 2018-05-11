RNLI rescue balloon

Eyemouth’s all weather lifeboat and its inshore lifeboat were called out on Thursday evening, May 10, after coastguards received a report that a microlight had ditched in the sea.

The boats were quickly on scene, approximately one mile north of the England/Scotland border, and began a detailed search of the area.

After a while the all weather lifeboat recovered a two foot balloon from the water.

It was landed at Burnmouth by the inshore lifeboat and handed over to the Berwick Coastguard team.

Content that no further searching was required, the UK Coastguard stood both boats down and they returned to Eyemouth around an hour after the initial call.