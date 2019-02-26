RNLI crew rescue unwell fisherman

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat was launched at 8.30am on Monday, February 25, after it was reported to the UK Coastguard that a fisherman was unwell on a trawler which had also suffered engine failure.

The volunteer crew boarded the trawler and assessed the fisherman, electing to transfer him to the lifeboat and return immediately to Eyemouth, where he was handed over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The lifeboat crew then relaunched to tow the fishing boat back to port. A line was passed and the 52 tonne vessel was taken under tow and brought safety into harbour at around 3.20pm.