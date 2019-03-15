Ride like the wind for charity

Poppyscotland’s annual fundraising Sportive event was launched at Crystal Rig wind farm last week, which is operated by Sportive sponsors Fred. Olsen Renewables.

Past Sportive events in the Borders and East Lothian have raised £200,000 for the armed forces community and have attracted more than 1000 cyclists, and renewable energy firm Fred Olsen Renewables has renewed its sponsorship commitment to the event, which this year takes place on Sunday, September 29.

Fred. Olsen Limited’ UK operations manager, Stuart Naylor, is taking part in this year’s Sportive, and speaking at the Crystal Rig Wind Farm, in the Lammermuir Hills, he said: “Poppyscotland provides an invaluable service for the Armed Forces community, and, speaking as a former RAF serviceman, I feel immensely proud that Fred Olsen Renewables not only recognises these efforts, but will be able to help raise much-needed funds and awareness of the charity through sponsorship of this year’s Sportive.”

Fran Tierney, a member of the Poppyscotland Sportive committee, said: “I have participated in this event for the past two years and absolutely love it. As a new member of the Sportive committee, I will now be helping on the day.

“Each of the three routes offers a unique cycling experience for both club and recreational cyclists. The scenery is amazing with a mixture of coast and country.”

Poppyscotland’s Katriona Harding, who organises the event, said: “The Sportive is always a sell-out event, so we encourage participants to sign up as soon as possible.

“It is a privilege for us to have Fred. Olsen Renewables on board as our sponsor again this year – and for the next two years. Thanks to their support, and the generosity of those taking part, the Poppyscotland Sportive has raised an incredible £211,717 which goes directly to our welfare services team who support veterans throughout the country.

“It’s important to let residents in East Lothian know that the Poppyscotland Sportive is not a closed-road event. It has been designed to cause as little disruption as possible and we are in regular contact with a number of community councils, but, of course, I would welcome any feedback from the public.”

To take part contact Katriona Harding, on 0131 557 2782, or at k.harding@poppyscotland.org.uk, or visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/sportive.