ReTweed’s early Christmas gift

It’s a very happy Christmas this year for ReTweed in Eyemouth as the project has just been awarded two significant grants which secure its future through to 2020.

In the last few weeks Re-Tweed, which helps women get back into employment by giving them practical sewing skills and encouraging them to use their creativity, has secured funding from both the Big Lottery and Scottish Borders LEADER.

At the most recent graduation when Shona Haslam, SBC council leader, presented the graduates from the ReTweed Textiles Training Programme with their certificates she said: “ReTweed is unlocking creativity for local women - inspiring them and supporting them to develop new ideas into viable businesses or careers.”

“If we are to develop strong and prosperous communities then we need to support initiatives like this.

“SBC are delighted to announce that Scottish Borders LEADER Programme has awarded the project a second round of funding to help them to scale-up their products and services.”

Within a few days, the project also heard that their second application to Big Lottery was successful with an award of £60,000 over two years. And the project’s future now is looking as vibrant as their products and designs.

The chair of the Big Lottery Fund Scotland, Maureen McGinn, said: “I am delighted that ReTweed has been successful in securing a Big Lottery Fund grant. The funding will make a tremendous difference where it is needed most and I wish ReTweed every success as it goes on to develop and expand its project for the benefit of their local community.”

The recent round of ReTweed graduates are moving on into their own enterprises, new career paths and community activities.

ReTweed is about supporting opportunities for women in Berwickshire to progress their lives, their careers and their entrepreneurial potential. The project is supported by Business Gateway through 1:1 support and a range of business start-up workshops.