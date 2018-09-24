ReTweed nominated for award

Award-winning social enterprise, ReTweed, based in Eyemouth, is delighted to receive support for their training, skills development and environmental work from Baillie Gifford.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, the asset management company has a significant and active role in promoting and funding initiatives that further social mobility and economic inequality. They invest in a range of innovative projects across the arts, education, health and social inclusion.

Sam Pattman, sponsorship manager with Baillie Gifford said: “ReTweed’s work in the local community is invaluable.

“As an environmentally-conscious social enterprise, it is providing women with skills and experience that have a lasting benefit.

“This is the kind of initiative Baillie Gifford is keen to support as it makes a demonstrable difference for all of those involved and for the local area.”

ReTweed is Scotland’s first textile upcycling project, providing skills development, social connectedness and routes into enterprise, education and employment for women in rural areas.

ReTweed diverts waste textiles from landfill and back into the economy. This pioneering social enterprise has also partnered with a range of companies across the Borders to help them improve their environmental credentials.

In 2017, ReTweed was shortlisted and won awards for their environmental, training and entrepreneurial achievements. They are shortlisted again in two categories for the Scottish Social Enterprise Awards in 2018: Environmental Initiative of the Year and Social Enterprise Champion.

This recognition is paving the way to highlighting the potential of upcycling to form the basis of a viable business whilst promoting a business model with social and environmental benefits.

Hazel Smith, ReTweed’s founder highlighted that friends of ReTweed, the local community and businesses were delighted to donate their unwanted materials.

She said: “They feel good about promoting to a social and environmental business and are delighted to see the results of the transformation of their textiles into beautiful and unique creations.

“They also enjoy the concept of social enterprise where income from the sale of goods generated goes back into supporting training and the wider common good.”