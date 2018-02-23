RBS bank closure meetings

Three more meetings about the impact of RBS branch closures in the Borders will be held in Eyemouth, Jedburgh and Selkirk on Thursday, March 8.

Borders MP John Lamont and Rachael Hamilton MSP have hosted events in Duns, Hawick and Melrose and after they were contacted by constituents, further meetings have now been organised in the three remaining towns set to lose their local branch.

Mr Lamont said: “I was surprised with the number of people who turned up to our recent RBS meetings, but since then many more have contacted me to ask for events to take place in the other towns affected by branch closures.

“I’d urge residents and businesses in Jedburgh, Selkirk and Eyemouth who are concerned to turn up on March 8.

“Following last week’s news about mobile branch closures, we need to step up the pressure on the bank to think again. Abandoning the Borders like this is completely unacceptable.”