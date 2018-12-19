Post Brexit farm payments

Farm payments post Brexit could be at risk in Scotland according to Borders MP John Lamont, after the Supreme Court ruling that parts of the Scottish Goverment Brexit legislation are unlawful.

The legislation was rushed through the Scottish Parliament under emergency procedures in March but when challenged in court judges ruled that provisions which would have transferred EU law into Scottish domestic law, and powers for Scottish Ministers to ensure former EU laws operate effectively post Brexit, are unlawful.

Of most concern to Mr Lamont is the Scottish Government legislation that would give them the legal ability to pay farmers after we leave the EU. Following the ruling it is unclear whether there are any legal mechanisms in place for farmers in Scotland to receive financial support.

Mr Lamont said: “The First Minister was warned by the Scottish Parliament’s own Presiding Officer that their legislation was unlawful, but she ploughed ahead regardless.

“The Scottish Government were recklessly relying on this legislation to allow them to pay farmers in Scotland after we leave the EU. Now that large parts have been struck down, there is a very real risk that farmers cannot receive payments. I have demanded an answer from the Scottish Government about what they intend to do about this.”