Poppy Project 2014-18 hits its target

Coldstream’s four-year Poppy Project 2014-18 came to a poignant conclusion last weekend when they reached their target of 111,111 poppies on display in the town.

The Lord Lieutenant of Berwickshire was given a guided tour of some of the town’s most impressive poppy displays on Saturday morning, prior to a reception in the community centre - a thank you to everyone who has contributed to the project.

Honour Our Troops (HOT) Coldstream branch led the project, Annemarie McCall at the helm, and the charity’s chairman Chris Palmer travelled to Coldstream for the reception.

“I am in awe at how much you have done to support this project, which has helped to educate the younger generation,” Mr Palmer told Coldstream residents. “I am humbled by your hard work and community spirit.”

A sentiment echoed by Lord Lieutenant, Jeanna Swan who added: “I would like to thank Annemarie for all the hard work on this project. I am here on behalf of Her Majesty.

“The poppies are absolutely stunning. I hope this project brought you together as a community and made you aware of the sacrifice that was made and the lessons we have to learn from World War 1.”