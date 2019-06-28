TV licence fees for the over 75s

The BBC are refusing to back down on their plans to charge over 75s for a TV licence, but will roll out a smaller payment plan for those who are struggling to pay.

In response to a letter from local MP John Lamont, Robin Miller, head of BBC Public Affairs has acknowledged that “there is no easy solution”, adding that for those who would struggle to pay the annual amount (currently £154.50), a new smaller payment plan of around £6 per fortnight will be introduced.

A few weeks ago, the BBC announced they will start charging older people for a licence fee, in a move which is set to affect the majority of the 12,000 over 75s who live in the Borders.

Borders MP John Lamont said that while it should be as easy as possible for anyone to pay their licence fee, the BBC and UK Government need to work together to maintain the over 75 concession.

Mr Lamont said: “The decision to end the over 75 TV licence concession has been met with opposition across the board. After hearing the news, I wrote to the BBC to outline the concerns of so many of my constituents.

“The BBC’s decision needs to be abandoned sooner rather than later.

“This is the wrong decision in principle.

“Rather than targeting older people, the BBC should be looking at ensuring value for money elsewhere. Cutting down on the salary of some of their presenters would be a good start.”