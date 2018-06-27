MSPs want to hear young people’s views

Young people across the Borders could win a visit to the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, or a visit from its presiding officer, by telling MSPs what inspires them.

To celebrate the Year of Young People this year, the Parliament has developed a number of activities designed to give young people a stronger voice at Holyrood.

Presiding Officer the Right Honourable Ken Macintosh MSP said that it is important to find out what matters to the country’s young people and to discuss issues directly with them.

To that end, he will be travelling the country to speak to Scotland’s youngsters face to face.

He said: “As a Parliament we need to know what is important to everyone growing up in Scotland and I hope young people from across this country will come forward and share their stories and their experiences with us.

“I’m really looking forward to travelling the length and breadth of Scotland to meet young people, to spend some time hearing more about what matters to them and how the Parliament can help make a difference.”

The Presiding Officer will meet with eight young people or groups of young people from across Scotland.

All types of activities will be considered so people can apply to take part by answering the following question: What inspires you in your life, what helps you keep moving forward?

The Parliament is looking for both individuals and groups to take part.

Getting involved is easy and it is up to each organisation or individual to come up with original ways in which they can best show the Presiding Officer what inspires them specifically.

Visits with the Presiding Officer can take place in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, in the local community or in an online safe space.

In order to participate, entrants should be aged between eight and 26 years old and live in Scotland.

Nominations should also be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday, July 17. Nominations can be in any language and take one of several forms. These can be writing, with a maximum of 300 words accompanied by one image; up to 20 photographs with optional captions, a three-minute video, also with optional captions or a three-minute minute audio file.

Further information is available at http://www.parliament.scot/abouttheparliament/108900.aspx.