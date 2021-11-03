MP highlights mobile connectivity problems

Patricia Hewitt and John Lamont.

Mr Lamont, who recently attended a parliamentary event to support faster improvements to mobile connectivity, said the pandemic has shown just how important it is to have a decent mobile signal, especially in rural areas.

The event was organised by Speed Up Britain, a cross-industry organisation working to deliver better mobile connectivity across the UK through targeted changes to the Electronic Communications Code and working with landowners.

He said: “I am delighted to have attended Speed Up Britain’s event in Parliament. Improving mobile connectivity can bring great benefits to the Borders, and I was pleased to be able to join colleagues at the event highlighting the importance of this issue.

“The pandemic has highlighted just how vital mobile connectivity is for the thousands of residents and businesses across the Borders.

“I look forward to the forthcoming Product Security and Telecommunications Bill which I am hopeful will deliver the changes necessary to ensure we can accelerate the roll out of improved mobile connectivity as quickly as possible.”