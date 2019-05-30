Lamont backs Hunt to be the new Tory party leader

Borders MP John Lamont is backing Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP to be the next leader of the Conservative Party.

Selection of the next Conservative Party leader will get underway in early June after Theresa May stands down, the winner expected to be named by late July.

Mr Lamont believes the current Foreign Secretary has the right approach to delivering Brexit and understands the needs of Scotland.

Jeremy Hunt has said that the only solution to Brexit is to change the Withdrawal Agreement that has been negotiated, warning that the UK Parliament has made it clear it will not accept a No-Deal Brexit. He has also indicated he would cut taxes to boost UK businesses and the economy.

John Lamont MP said: “During my time as an MP, I have become increasingly impressed with Jeremy Hunt. I believe he is the best candidate to bring our country together, which is why I will be backing him in the forthcoming leadership election.

“On Brexit, the Foreign Secretary is a pragmatist and shares my view. We need to respect the result of the 2016 referendum but leaving with a deal remains the best option.

“He understands how devolution works and has radical ideas to strengthen Scotland’s place in the UK and secure Scotland’s voice in the heart of the UK Government. He will bring a fresh and positive approach to how Scotland’s two Governments work together.”