Have your say on Scottish Borders Council’s budget savings and priorities

There’s just over a couple of weeks left for people to have their say on the Scottish Borders Council’s budget.

Borderers are being encouraged to take part in the Scottish Borders Budget Challenge on the council’s website.

The challenge has been running since September last year, and will close at the end of this month.

The council is looking to set a five-year budget in February, but says this requires the delivery of over £5 million of savings every year for the next five years.

The budget-setting process takes into account several factors including funding from central government and council tax as well as local priorities, the need to deliver statutory services, and changes in legislation.

But there’s only so much money to go round – and the council says it can’t do everything in the same way it does now.

So it wants to know your priorities for the area.

To have your say, go to Scottish Borders Budget Challenge and complete the questionnaire.

You have until January 31 to submit your views.

The feedback received will be used to inform discussions about the council’s future spending plans.