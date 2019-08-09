Electors encouraged to have their say on polling places

Scottish Borders Council has launched a review of the polling districts and polling places used for local and parliamentary elections.

The review, required by legislation to be completed by January 31, 2020, will run until October 7, allowing any amendments to the polling districts to be incorporated into the Register of Electors to be published on December 1 2019.

The aim of the review is to ensure that all electors in the Scottish Borders have reasonable facilities for voting and that these are accessible to those with disabilities, as far as is reasonable and practicable.

A short online public survey is available: here

Or you comments can also be made in writing to the Democratic Services Team Leader, Scottish Borders Council, Council Headquarters, Newtown St. Boswells, Melrose, TD6 0SA by Monday 7 October 2019.