Nominations open for Duns Community Council

Nominations are now open for Duns Community Council.

The closing date for nominations is 4pm on Thursday, February 10.

The community council consists of a maximum of 12 members. If there are more nominations, a ballot will be held.

Nomination forms can be obtained from: Duns News Plus; George Romanes Pharmacy; Duns Community Larder; the town’s Co-op; from Democratic Services at Newtown St Boswells and online at www.scotborders.gov.uk/ccelections.