Nominations open for Duns Community Council

Community-minded Duns residents are being invited to nominate themselves for the town’s community council.

By Kevin Janiak
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 1:56 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th January 2022, 1:56 pm
Nominations are now open for Duns Community Council.

The closing date for nominations is 4pm on Thursday, February 10.

The community council consists of a maximum of 12 members. If there are more nominations, a ballot will be held.

Nomination forms can be obtained from: Duns News Plus; George Romanes Pharmacy; Duns Community Larder; the town’s Co-op; from Democratic Services at Newtown St Boswells and online at www.scotborders.gov.uk/ccelections.

Completed nomination forms should be returned to William Mohieddeen, Duns Community Council Election, FREEPOST RRBU – KBCB – JBJG, Scottish Borders Council, Newtown St Boswells TD6 0SA or by email to: [email protected]​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

