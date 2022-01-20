Nominations open for Duns Community Council
Community-minded Duns residents are being invited to nominate themselves for the town’s community council.
The closing date for nominations is 4pm on Thursday, February 10.
The community council consists of a maximum of 12 members. If there are more nominations, a ballot will be held.
Nomination forms can be obtained from: Duns News Plus; George Romanes Pharmacy; Duns Community Larder; the town’s Co-op; from Democratic Services at Newtown St Boswells and online at www.scotborders.gov.uk/ccelections.
Completed nomination forms should be returned to William Mohieddeen, Duns Community Council Election, FREEPOST RRBU – KBCB – JBJG, Scottish Borders Council, Newtown St Boswells TD6 0SA or by email to: [email protected]