Booming Berwickshire has rediscovered its ‘identity’

Mark Rowley

Councillor Mark Rowley, Conservative representative for Mid-Berwickshire, believes the region has re-found its “identity” over the last five years.

That time period coincides with the rule of Scottish Borders Council’s Conservative administration, with Mr Rowley acting latterly as its leader until the new council was selected last month.

At a meeting of Berwickshire Area Partnership last Thursday, June 9, Mr Rowley, who was re-elected for his second term at May’s Local Elections, outlined Berwickshire’s achievements over the period.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I am very passionate about Berwickshire, which I think until recently was seen as a forgotten bit of the Borders.

"But guess what, I think over the last five years, because of work done by people on the Berwickshire Area Partnership and organisations like A Heart for Duns and all the activity that is happening in Eyemouth and Coldstream and in other parts of the region is really starting to get its identity back and starting to deliver with things like the Pingo bus services and the new station at Reston and all those exciting developments that quite a few of us have been involved with at Eyemouth on the waterfront.”