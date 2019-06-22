Council Tax Reduction Scheme helps 8450 Borderers

New figures show that 8450 people in the Borders benefited from the Scottish Government’s Council Tax Reduction Scheme in March 2019.

The scheme helps provide financial support to low income households, and Borders-based MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) claims that it saved families in the Borders an estimated £103,000 a week in March.

Between 2013/14 and the end of 2018/19 the SNP Government invested over £1.4 billion into the scheme – recently extending it to include higher band households who fall below average earnings up to a maximum of £25,000 net income. The move has helped support an extra 54,000 households in Scotland – a third of them pensioner households.

Ms Grahame said: “The SNP has managed to help almost half a million households every year with their council tax bill.

“Just under 80% of those households are totally exempt from council tax thanks to the scheme.

“I would encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible for a reduction in their council tax to get in touch with their local Citizen’s Advice Bureau for advice.”