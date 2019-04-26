Anti-social parking in the Borders

Scottish Borders Council is to begin a campaign to tackle anti-social parking, but will not introduce extra enforcement measures.

A group of Scottish Borders councillors has published a full review of parking problems in the region, including recommendations around enforcement, signage and double-yellow lines. owever, the recommendation will cost between £326,750 and £904,650, and the authority’s service director for assets and infrastructure, Martin Joyce, asked the council not to accept the recommendations because of the cost.

Councillor Gordon Edgar who chaired the group said: “This is not a way forward I totally agree with.

“From the survey returns, it can be seen that every town surveyed has a problem with compliance with the local parking regulations. As councillors we have a duty to ensure that the people living in and visiting the Borders do so in a safe, and where possible, pleasant environment.

“The recommendations in the council officer’s report does not give me confidence that the situation will improve, it is obvious to me that the police are not able to provide a parking management service on a regular basis. Parking control does not appear to be a high priority for the police, although illegal parking is still a criminal offence.”

The recommendations are: a review of traffic regulation orders, so that all Borders towns have the same parking and waiting restrictions; erecting signage to long and short stay carparks; updating single and double-yellow line markings; producing a media campaign to encourage residents to ‘park fair’; considering new enforcement measures and funding; and carrying out feasibility studies in Borders towns to inform future infrastructure works.

During their discussions the executive expressed sympathy for councillor Edgar’s position but members of the council’s ruling administration pointed out that Scottish Borders Council has recently committed to funding a second police community action team, which will look at parking issues as well as anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

The first community action team, which was formed in April 2018, issued 632 parking tickets over a nine month period, and executive committee members felt that the second team should be given a chance to prove its worth before bringing in additional enforcement measures.