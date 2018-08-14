Plans to expand local holiday parks

Verdant Leisure, who have three Berwickshire based holiday parks in their eight park portfolio, have plans to extend two of them.

A development at Scoutscroft Leisure Park, Coldingham, is increasing it in size by seven new pitches. Teal Park is described as an addition to Scoutscroft in the park’s secluded cul-de-sac with all pitches available with private parking.

A planning application to increase Verdant’s Pease Bay Leisure Park has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council this month.

The company have owned Pease Bay since 2010, describing it as the jewel in their crown, and their plan is to build 25 twin unit lodges in two rows, inland on a field they own adjacent to the park. Verdant estimate that the new lodges will bring an additional £0.5 million into the local economy.