Pet champion leads to happier tenants

Investigating reports of barking dogs or dog fouling and helping tenants with pet welfare is all in a day’s work for Berwickshire Housing Association’s pet champion.

The idea of a ‘pet champion’ came from staff members on BHA’s Innovation Project Team and housing officer Nikki Robertson took on the role. It has proved so popular with tenants that BHA has now committed to continuing the initiative.

Nikki said: “It’s all about working with tenants to help them sustain their tenancies, reduce anti-social behaviour and, of course, looking out for the welfare of pets.

“Our intervention can help avoid neighbour disputes, save staff time and result in less damage to homes. We deal with all pet-related complaints from tenants as quick as we can and try to come to an amicable solution which suits tenants and their neighbours.

“In one case we had to rehome dogs with Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) as it was the best solution for both the dogs and the owners.”

BHA works closely with BARK and People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) and other agencies, and promotes neutering, chipping etc with key partners.