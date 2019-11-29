We love to boogie in the Borders

A former primary school teacher has got the young and old of the Borders having a boogie thanks to fun workshops.

Tracy Renton runs the Boogie Beat Music and Movement classes in the Scottish Borders and North Northumberland in schools, nurseries, toddler groups and community classes for parents and grandparents to bring their little ones aged up to seven along to.

The Boogie Beat workshops encourage special group time, teach essential listening and communications skills, social interaction and a huge variety of imaginative and musical skills.

Tracy explains: “I was a primary school teacher for 16 years, and with a young family, I wanted a more balanced work/family life. So I decided to set up classes in the Borders and Northumberland.

“Our Boogie Beat sessions bring families, children and the wider community together helping to give confidence and building relationships.

“I hold classes, in schools, nurseries, play groups as well as in the community.

“The classes are based on traditional stories and nursery rhymes such as Little Red Riding Hood.”

Tracy also takes the youngsters to local care homes to bring some fun to the young and old alike.

“It’s lovely to bring the classes to care homes,” Tracy continued. “To see the childrens and residents’ faces light up, it fantastic.

“Not only do the sessions help the children with their confidence, social skills and early literature, it gives the residents some light exercise as they join in with the movements.

“They remember the stories and songs. A favourite is She Will Be Coming Round The Mountains – everybody joins in and has a good time.”

Tracy added: “It’s lovely to see the young and old having fun together.”

‘Boogie Beat is better than Top of the Pops’ according to one resident who was delighted when the younsgters paid a visit to Queen’s House in Kelso.

Tracy holds community classes on Thursdays at East Ord Village Hall 1-1.45pm, Fridays in Duns Rugby Club 9.15-10am and Seafield Ocean Club, Seahouses 1.45-2.30pm.

She is keen for more schools, nurseries, play groups and care homes to get in touch.

To book Boogie Beat, contact Tracy at Tracy at tracyrenton@boogiebeat.co.uk or call 07968148624.

Alternatively visit the Boogie Beat website or Facebook page for further information.