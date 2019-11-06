Van crash leads to fine of £200

A motorist responsible for crashing into the back of a parked van has been fined £200 and had his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points at Jedburgh Justice of the Peace Court.

Lee Fletcher, 35, of Coldstream, pleaded guilty to careless driving in Main Street in Leitholm on March 7.

The court was told that he was driving an Audi car when he dropped a mobile phone onto its floor.

He lost concentration while picking up the phone and that’s when the collision happened.

Fletcher was also fined £160 for two offences of not having an MoT certificate.