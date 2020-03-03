Upgrade continues for Birgham Village Hall

The Berwickshire village of Birgham is lucky to have a vibrant and well used village hall which hosts a regular programme of events, including a very popular ‘Film Club’.

The hall was originally the village school and has required much upgrading over recent years including an extension and a new fully equipped modern kitchen.

Now residents with the help of a grant have installed a state of the art lighting system to replace the very old and inefficient fluorescent tube ceiling lights.

A grant of £7,140 for the LED lighting system was secured for the work from the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund that uses taxes from landfill to support local charities; this funding is managed through the SUEZ Communities Trust based in Weston-super-Mare.

David Evans, a member of the Birgham Community Development Trust charity, said: “The new LED lighting provides much better illumination with greater coverage than the original fluorescent lighting.

“It is also a greener, more cost effective solution and the lighting level can now be tailored for each individual event.”

Funding for the Thorlux system included specialist installation by Berwick based electrician Chris Jefferson.

To take full advantage of the new lighting it was decided to also upgrade the hall’s cinema projector and sound system.

This was done using existing Birgham hall funds and replaces an earlier system installed eight years ago, which used a bequest from local resident Hilda Elliot.

The film nights in the hall are ran under the banner of the ‘Hilda Elliot Film Club’ in her tribute and have proved very popular, with everything from recent hits to good old classics being shown to packed audiences.

Bill Burgess, chairman of the Birgham committee, added: “Over the past eight years we have carried out a number of hall improvements resulting in much greater use of this valuable facility by Birgham residents.

“The new lighting allows for the light level to be adjusted to meet different situations and has vastly improved the experience at social events such as our recent Scots Night. The new cinema and sound system has already been a great hit with Film Club audiences and will prove a valuable asset for other social events, talks and presentations.”