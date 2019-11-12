Tweed Forum encourages groups to extend Borders treescape

Tweed Forum is encouraging community groups and landowners in the Scottish Borders to celebrate National Tree Week (23 November -1 December) by applying for a grant to plant native broadleaved trees in the Scottish Borders this winter.

The environmental organisation administers the Borders Tree Planting Grant Scheme which has helped community groups and landowners in the region plant over 20,000 trees since 2015.

The scheme is part funded by Scottish Forestry, Woodland Trust Scotland, Scottish Borders Council and NTR plc.

As well as adding to the beauty of the area, in its lifetime, a single tree will absorb one tonne of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere – the same amount a car will produce while driving 25,000 miles. Every year, each broadleaved tree will produce around 120kg of oxygen as well as helping to reduce noise pollution, improve water quality, slow down surface water run-off rates, provide habitat for wildlife, reduce soil erosion and provide shade for livestock and shelter for buildings.

The Borders Tree Planting Grant Scheme is particularly aimed at tree planting initiatives within hedgerows, parkland, tree lines, orchards and small copses.

Derek Robeson from Tweed Forum said; “Trees really are living treasures and are hugely beneficial in many different ways. They also make our landscapes truly beautiful and many will grow to be the heritage trees of the future. We are encouraging community groups and landowners in the Scottish Borders to get in touch soon, to apply for tree planting grants,that will help to enhance our landscapes, right across the region.”

Information on the Borders Tree Planting Grant Scheme can be downloaded from the Tweed Forum website at www.tweedforum.org or the Borders Forest Trust website at www.bordersforesttrust.org

More information can also be obtained by calling Tweed Forum on 01896 849723.