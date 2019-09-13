These are the 10 most popular Disney-inspired names
According to a recent study, more than a million Brits are named after Disney characters.
These are the top 10 most popular Disney-inspired names, as revealed by holiday company, Florida4Less.
1. Jasmine
Topping the list is Jasmine, named after the lead female character in the 1992 film Aladdin
2. Rex
Coming in second is Rex, after the beloved green dinosaur in Toy Story (1995), which is up 767 per cent in popularity from 2007 - 2017
3. Belle
Third up for the girls is Belle, the woman who tames the beast in, you guessed it, Beauty and the Beast (1991)
4. Jessie
Next, Jessie, the cowgirl who was first introduced to us in Toy Story 2 (2000)
