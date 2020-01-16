Sign up now for Live Borders Cycle Training Camps

If you need to sharpen up your race-ready bike fitness for the season ahead, Live Borders Cycle Training Camps offer a cost-effective and time-efficient way to boost your early season.

Keen road rider enthusiasts aged 16 and over can gain valuable fitness and coaching for the session ahead with a Cycle Training Camp from Live Borders.

The two-day camps involve a combination of gym and road-based sessions and help participants to prepare for the year ahead, set goals with expert British Cycling coaches, and make a start towards achieving them.

The Scottish Borders has quiet roads and challenging hills, giving riders the same great workout as those training in Spain. And, thanks to the Midlothian and Borders Tourism Action Group, there’s an overnight accommodation package available to riders from outside the Borders.

Live Borders’ expert coach, Chris Bryant has over 10 years’ experience of providing training and advice to athletes. He will take participants through a pre-training exercise and design a weekend of training specifically to meet individual goals. Training advice beyond the weekend is available if required (subject to additional fees).

Starting out as a keen cyclist Chris Bryant raced mountain bikes in his youth, moving to time trials, road racing, and duathlons, before returning to mountain bike endurance racing. He then started concentrating on improving the performance of other riders.

As a Level 3 Road and Time Trial Coach, Chris has worked with athletes of all levels, from those seeking an improvement in their Sportive times to athletes preparing for international competition in road and track cycling - sprint and endurance athletes - as a private coach and in development and education roles with Scottish Cycling, SportScotland, British Cycling, and Triathlon Scotland.

Chris has advised and supported some of the fastest riders in the country. His motto is: “A rider is responsible for their own success, but a coach should create an environment in which the athlete may maximise that success.”

Chris told us: “We’re always looking to increase our cycling coaching provision, and our Cycle Training Camps are a great addition to our offer.

“Training within a group enhances the training effect and motivation, so by riding and training with like-minded individuals as well as our in-group ride leader, riders will really see the benefits.

“As a charity, Live Borders aims to help communities to become healthier, happier, and stronger - and our Cycle Training Camps should achieve all three!”

There are two weekend camps: 14/15 March and 21/22 March. Early bird price: £185 (Booking before 1st February). Full price: £220

For more information on the camp contact Alan aoliver@liveborders.org.uk or Chris cbryant@liveborders.org.uk.

To book, click here